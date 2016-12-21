Christmas poll: shadow cabinet rankings

Labour’s shadow cabinet has looked more stable in the months after conference and stepping up its battle to hold the Tories to account over the damage they are doing to our country.

Now is your chance to let us know your verdict. Who has been best at tackling Tory ministers? And who has a string of strong media performances under their belt?

At the end of a turbulent year, we ask you to take part in our shadow cabinet rankings. Make sure your favourite gets the credit they deserve.

You can vote here until 12pm on Friday. Give your favourite MP or peer – the list includes our top team in the House of Lords – a score of five.

Thanks, as always, for your contributions – have a Merry Christmas and happy new year!