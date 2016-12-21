McCluskey: Pay deal for bus drivers shows what can be achieved when progressive politicians work with trade unions

This is the full statement published today by Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, after London mayor Sadiq Khan announced a minimum salary for drivers working across the capital’s bus companies.

“This is great news for the workers and passengers of London.

“The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has honoured his commitment to introduce fair pay on London’s buses and halt the race to the bottom, in stark contrast to his predecessor who unfortunately refused to see the merits of working positively with the trade unions.

“It is also a huge testament to the tireless campaigning by Unite members. In garages right across the capital they were resolved and determined to win the fairness and stability they deserve. Their collective determination has won the day and delivered results.

“For too long drivers with similar experience, often driving the same roads, but for different bus operators have had to endure huge variations in pay and conditions.

“Now thanks to the hard work of Unite, Transport for London and the Mayor of London, drivers of the capital’s iconic red buses can look forward to an important first step on the road to ending pay inequality and introducing a single London wide pay structure.

“Combined with a Unite led equality programme, helping ensure the diversity of our capital is reflected in all management grades of London’s bus operators, this ground breaking package will also see the introduction of ‘Licence for London’.

“This vitally important step initiated by Unite, will enable bus drivers to move between London’s bus operators while ensuring their new rate of pay reflects their knowledge and ability, helping drive up standards by retaining skills and experience across London’s bus network.

“It is a win-win deal that shows what can be achieved when employers and progressive politicians work well with trade unions to support positive industrial relations.”