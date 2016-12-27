Momentum in new appeal for financial backers to fund Brexit roadshow

Momentum has launched a fresh plea for cash backing to find their series of nationwide events on Brexit and austerity.

The Corbynista group has asked supporters for donations to take its spin-off organisation World Transformed’s events across the country.

It follows the World Transformed (TWT) festival at Labour party conference fringe, when more than 5,000 people attending arts, cultural and musical events.

Now Momentum have set out in an email to supporters how they wish to use TWT to reach out to people who feel excluded from politics

“From March, the World Transformed will bring together Leave and Remain voters for a series of events called Take Back Control. Hosted in collaboration with local activists, the events will take place in towns and cities that are left out of the political conversation and often ignored by the Westminster elite. These events will open up the Brexit negotiations, build support for progressive policies, and work out how we can take back control from economic elites and establishment politicians.”

“But we can’t do it without your help. Political education is expensive – especially when our events are free to attend and we don’t accept any corporate sponsorship,” they add.

Jeremy Corbyn said the TWF sessions at Labour conference were “magnificent” and the ideas showcased “absolutely central”, according to the email.

The message asks supporters to join the World Transformed supporters network, saying they will receive various benefits in return, such as 50 per cent off a subscription to The Jacobin Magazine and 30 per cent off The Candidate: Jeremy Corbyn’s Improbable Path to Power by Alex Nunns.