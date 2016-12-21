We need to be kept safe but nobody would agree to let the police or ministers seize our phone records whenever they want

This is the full statement issued by Labour deputy leader Tom Watson after the European Court of Justice ruled against the British government’s “snoopers’ charter” and said records of emails and telephone and internet use could only be retained to tackle serious crime. Watson was one of those who brought the original case.

This ruling shows it’s counter-productive to rush new laws through Parliament without proper scrutiny.

At a time when we face a real and ever-present terrorist threat, the security forces may require access to personal information none of us would normally hand over. That’s why it’s absolutely vital that proper safeguards are put in place to ensure this power is not abused, as it has been in the recent past.

Most of us can accept that our privacy may occasionally be compromised in the interests of keeping us safe but no one would consent to giving the police or the government the power to arbitrarily seize our phone records or emails to use as they see fit. It’s for judges, not Ministers, to oversee these powers. I’m pleased the court has upheld the earlier decision of the UK courts.