Andrew Gwynne: Trump’s shameful Muslim ban means he must not be welcomed at Tory conference

This is the full text of the letter Andrew Gwynne has sent to Patrick McLoughlin, the chair of the Conservative party, today over claims Donald Trump could be invited to their conference.

Dear Mr McLoughlin,

I am writing to you in light of reports that the President of the United States’ planned visit to our country this year may coincide with the Conservative party conference in October.

Many people in our country are very concerned about comments – past and present – made by the President about various aspects of social and economic policy. This is why Labour are calling on the Government to postpone the state visit and condemn the President’s actions in the clearest terms.

The President should not be welcomed to Britain while he abuses our shared values with his shameful Muslim ban and attacks on refugees’ and women’s rights. For him to attend the Conservative party conference would be unacceptable.

I therefore ask you to confirm that the President’s visit will not coincide with the Conservative party conference in October, and that the Conservative party condemns his actions. It is in the public interest to know the Conservative party’s position on this matter.

Given the public interest in this matter I am publishing this letter.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Gwynne MP