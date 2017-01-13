Burnham was right to pledge 15% of salary for the homeless – reader survey results

Burnham is right to pledge 15 per cent of his income to homelessness reduction efforts, LabourList readers overwhelmingly said.

Over eight in ten readers – 80.28 per cent – backed Burnham’s decision to give away 15 per cent of his income if elected mayor of Greater Manchester. He plans to put the money in a fund to tackle rough sleeping in Manchester.

Just 12 per cent didn’t back the move, with eight per cent unsure.

Readers are divided on the question asking whether Labour should back an upper limit on immigration. Just over half – 52.69 per cent – say no to the idea, with 35 per cent supporting it. Some 12 per cent are unsure.

This comes as immigration continues to dominate political discussion, with Jeremy Corbyn saying Labour is not “wedded” to the idea of free movement, seen as a significant shift from his previous position. Some key allies of his, such as Diane Abbott, have been heavily critical of numerical targets.

Readers are sure that the ongoing Tory chaos on the NHS and social care will deliver a poll boost for Labour, with just over 60 per cent – 60.28 – thinking that it will. One in five readers, 22 per cent, think it won’t and 17 per cent are unsure.

Caroline Flint, the former government minister and current backbencher, said this weekend that: “I’ve come to the view on this that it’s important that the Labour Party holds the government to account on the NHS but when it comes to a vision on health and social care I do believe we need a cross party consensus on this.”

“It’s always about ‘crisis… the NHS is on its knees.’ The truth is, that is not winning an election for Labour. We’ve got to be a bit more grown up about this.”

Corbyn delivered a strong performance in this week’s PMQs, where he hammered Theresa May on the ongoing crisis in the NHS.

1,851 people voted in last week’s survey. Thanks to everyone who took part.