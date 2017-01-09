Updated: Candidates for Copeland selection confirmed as deadline passes

Applications to be Labour’s candidate in the Copeland by-election closed at 10am today.

A series of local activists submitted their forms over the weekend as they hope to be selected to defend the party’s 2,564 majority.

Yesterday activists from Barrow, including MP John Woodcock, joined Labour’s campaign effort.

So far the Labour members to have confirmed they are seeking the nomination for Copeland include:

Usman Ahmed – Shropshire councillor who declared early and says he knows “the area, the people and the issues” in Copeland.

Douglas Beattie – councillor in Camden, London, who went to school in the Borders.

Barry Kirby – deputy leader of the Labour group on Gloucestershire county council who was raised in Cumbria.

Fiona Dent – former PPC in Windsor and NHS campaigner.

Rachel Holliday – founder of Calderwood House hostel who has spent years helping people who have experienced homelessness.

Graham Kendall – councillor in Keswick in the Lake District.

James Martin – a Unite activist who has worked in health and safety training at the Sellafield nuclear plant.

Iain Mooney – nurse and Unison activist from Barrow-in-Furness in the south of Cumbria.

Gillian Troughton – a Cumbria county council member and NHS campaigner.

We will update this post throughout Monday. If you have applied to be Labour’s candidate in Copeland then please get in touch on [email protected]