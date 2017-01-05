Copeland by-election: Labour sets Monday deadline for members to apply

Labour officials have imposed a deadline of Monday for members to apply to be the party’s candidate in Copeland.

The timetable for selection has been revealed and will also see interviews take place in London next week before a final hustings on Thursday 19 January.

Applications to be Labour’s candidate to defend the seat, where there is a 2,564 majority over the Conservatives, opened yesterday.

Now the party has confirmed a deadline of 10am on Monday for applicants to submit their forms. Anyone who has 12 months’ continuous membership up to the 21 December 2016 freeze date can apply.

The by-election was triggered when Jamie Reed announced his suprise resignation in the run-up to Christmas. The backbencher had been a consistent critic of Jeremy Corbyn but insisted his departure, to take up a job at the Sellafield nuclear plant, had nothing to do with his stance on the leadership.

Last night LabourList revealed the names of some of the members who are expected to seek the Labour nomination to replace Reed.

Jon Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, visited the seat yesterday to provide a boost to Labour campaigns, which are expected to focus on the NHS and Tory plans to downgrade maternity services at the local West Cumberland hospital, in Whitehaven, which is part of the constituency.

The full timetable for the selection is as follows:

Yesterday

Applications opened.

10am Monday 9 January

Deadline for applications.

Afternoon of Thursday 12 January.

NEC panel interviews and shortlist in London.

Thursday 19 January

Hustings and selection meeting in the constituency.