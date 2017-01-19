You are here: Home » Comment »

Corbyn: Copeland candidate has seen at first-hand the scale of the Tory NHS crisis

19th January, 2017 11:26 pm
avatar

Tags:

Copeland

Jeremy Corbyn tonight issued his congratulations to Gillian Troughton after she was selected as Labour’s candidate for the Copeland by-election. He said: 

I am delighted that Gillian Troughton will be Labour’s candidate for the Copeland by-election.

Gillian is a local councillor with a strong track record of getting things done for her community. She has campaigned tirelessly to maintain local hospital services.

As a St John’s blue light ambulance driver, Gillian has seen first-hand the extent of the crisis caused by this Conservative government, which has chosen to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest instead of our health service.

I am proud that Labour has selected a local candidate with such dedication to her community.

Troughton said:

It is an honour to have been selected as the Labour candidate for this crucial by-election in my home seat.

This election is a choice between allowing the Tories to strip NHS services away from Copeland, and sending them a message that it’s unacceptable.

This is my home. I have been part of the campaign against the proposed cuts to A&E and the maternity wing because I know that our community needs this service.

This is where my family make their living. My husband works in the nuclear supply chain, so I know how important the industry is to thousands of Cumbrians.  I’m pro-nuclear; no ifs, no buts. Moorside is a fantastic opportunity; I’ll make sure our community gets what it deserves.

This is where I raised my children. Copeland has given them so many opportunities. That is why I have spent the last few years campaigning for it. I’m looking forward to campaigning for Copeland in Westminster.

Related posts:

  1. Gwynne pledges fightback as Corbyn asks him to spearhead Copeland by-election bid
  2. Ashworth kickstarts Copeland campaign with fresh attack on Tory plans to impose more austerity on local hospital
  3. Two local Labour activists confirm entry into Copeland selection race
  4. Corbyn critic Jamie Reed quits parliament for job in the nuclear industry
  5. Labour members gather tonight to choose Copeland candidate
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit