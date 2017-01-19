Corbyn: Copeland candidate has seen at first-hand the scale of the Tory NHS crisis

Jeremy Corbyn tonight issued his congratulations to Gillian Troughton after she was selected as Labour’s candidate for the Copeland by-election. He said:

I am delighted that Gillian Troughton will be Labour’s candidate for the Copeland by-election.

Gillian is a local councillor with a strong track record of getting things done for her community. She has campaigned tirelessly to maintain local hospital services.

As a St John’s blue light ambulance driver, Gillian has seen first-hand the extent of the crisis caused by this Conservative government, which has chosen to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest instead of our health service.

I am proud that Labour has selected a local candidate with such dedication to her community.

Troughton said:

It is an honour to have been selected as the Labour candidate for this crucial by-election in my home seat.

This election is a choice between allowing the Tories to strip NHS services away from Copeland, and sending them a message that it’s unacceptable.

This is my home. I have been part of the campaign against the proposed cuts to A&E and the maternity wing because I know that our community needs this service.

This is where my family make their living. My husband works in the nuclear supply chain, so I know how important the industry is to thousands of Cumbrians. I’m pro-nuclear; no ifs, no buts. Moorside is a fantastic opportunity; I’ll make sure our community gets what it deserves.

This is where I raised my children. Copeland has given them so many opportunities. That is why I have spent the last few years campaigning for it. I’m looking forward to campaigning for Copeland in Westminster.