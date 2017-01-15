Corbyn: I won’t be “toast” even if Labour loses Stoke by-election

Jeremy Corbyn today vowed to stay on as Labour leader even if the party loses the high-profile by-elections triggered by the resignations of two of his critics.

Corbyn denied suggestions he would be “toast” if Labour relinquishes its seats in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central and said the party would fight “very hard” in the votes.

He used a defiant interview to insist he relished the prospect of fighting the Tories on Brexit, housing and the NHS crisis despite fears Labour could struggle to hold on to the two seats which are up for grabs.

Tristram Hunt, a longstanding critic of Corbyn, triggered a second by-election this week when he announced he was leaving the Commons to become director of the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Labour has struggled with a double-digit deficit to the Tories in the national opinion polls and when Corbyn was asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr if he would be “toast” if the lost the by-election, he said: “You’re making the assumption that everything is a problem. It’s an opportunity to challenge the government on the NHS. It’s an opportunity to challenge them on the chaos of Brexit. It’s an opportunity to challenge them on the housing shortage. It’s an opportunity to challenge them on zero-hours contracts. That’s what we’re going to be doing.”

