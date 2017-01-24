“Labour is demanding a plan from the government to ensure it is accountable to Parliament” – Corbyn on PM’s court defeat

This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn following the Supreme Court’s ruling that MPs must be given a vote on triggering the process of leaving the EU.

The government has today been forced by the Supreme Court to accept the sovereignty of Parliament.

Labour respects the result of the referendum and the will of the British people and will not frustrate the process for invoking article 50.

However, Labour will seek to amend the article 50 bill to prevent the Conservatives using Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven off the coast of Europe.

Labour is demanding a plan from the Government to ensure it is accountable to Parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given Parliamentary approval.