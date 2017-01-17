Corbyn: May is determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven on the shores of Europe

This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn following Theresa May’s speech, on Brexit, in which she revealed that Britain would leave the single market.

Theresa May has made clear that she is determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven on the shores of Europe. She makes out this is a negotiating threat to the 27 EU countries but it’s actually a threat to the British people’s jobs, services and living standards.

We welcome that the prime minister has listened to the case we’ve been making about the need for full tariff free access to the single market but are deeply concerned about her reckless approach to achieving it.

This speech should have been given in Parliament where MPs could ask her questions on behalf of their constituents. She talks about Brexit restoring parliamentary sovereignty but, once again, she is determined to avoid real scrutiny of her plans.