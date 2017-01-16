You are here: Home » Featured »

Corbyn, Rayner and Jarvis hit the by-election campaign trail in Copeland

16th January, 2017 3:32 pm
avatar

Tags:

Angela Rayner Cumbria

Jeremy Corbyn and a host of current and former frontbenchers including Angela Rayner and Dan Jarvis have joined the campaign in Copeland.

The Labour leader went to meet members and candidates in the West Cumbria seat yesterday. Labour has yet to indicate the date of the by-election but last week shortlisted three local women as contenders to defend Jamie Reed’s 2,564 majority.

Corbyn’s visit to Copeland came as Jarvis, a former shadow minister, and Cat Smith, the shadow deputy leader of the House, joined activists on the doorstep yesterday. Rayner, the shadow education secretary, was also in the constituency on Saturday.

“A great honour today as I open the HQ. We are ready and campaigning,” she wrote on Twitter.

The local party held seven campaign sessions in the seat on what it described as “Super Saturday”.

It comes as the Tories flood the seat with activists in the hope of making Corbyn the first Opposition leader for decades to relinquish a seat in a by-election.

Several other Labour MPs could step down because they are frustrated over the party’s progress under Corbyn, it was claimed over the weekend, but the leader said he is “not expecting” any other departures.

Tristram Hunt announced on Friday he would quit as an MP to become director of the Victoria and Albert Musuem. Paul Nuttall, the new UKIP leader, has been urged to stand by colleagues in his own party who need a big-hitter if they are to have any prospect of realising their dream and seizing the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat from Labour.

Related posts:

  1. Copeland by-election: Labour sets Monday deadline for members to apply
  2. Corbyn critic Jamie Reed quits parliament for job in the nuclear industry
  3. Gwynne pledges fightback as Corbyn asks him to spearhead Copeland by-election bid
  4. Momentum: We will mobilise to help deliver a Labour victory in Copeland
  5. Two local Labour activists confirm entry into Copeland selection race
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit