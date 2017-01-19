Corbyn: Tories line pockets of their friends while backed to the hilt by a wealthy elite

This is the full statement published Jeremy Corbyn after Theresa May said in a speech in Davos that she wanted economic reforms that would “work for everyone”.

Today in Davos the prime minister talked about making globalisation work for all. But actions speak louder than words.

At every opportunity, the Conservatives have given handouts to the wealthiest and cut taxes for big business – while refusing to provide vital funds for the NHS, cutting social care and ditching rights at work.

Theresa May’s vision for Brexit is now clear: a bargain basement Britain on the shores of Europe based on low pay and deregulation.

This week we heard the prime minister threaten to turn Britain into a tax haven, slashing corporate taxes and workers’ rights in an all-out race to the bottom.

People won’t be taken in by warm words. This Conservative government is backed to the hilt by wealthy elites, lines the pockets of its friends and resists all practical steps to make a fairer Britain work for all.