Corbynista and NHS manager named as Labour’s candidate in West of England

Labour members have picked a Corbynista with a strong campaigning record as its metro mayor candidate for the south west.

Parish councillor Lesley Mansell will seek to make the step up to the first West of England devolved mayor when elections are held in May.

Mansell, an NHS equality and diversity manager, won out against Karl Brown and Robin Moss on a turnout of 29.2 per cent.

The Somerset woman supported Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaign in the summer and backed remain in the European referendum. She is also fiercely anti-hunting.

She is running for control of a combined authority consisting of Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset, and South Gloucestershire. The city of Bristol has a Labour mayor, Marvin Rees, but the other councils are dominated by Tories.

Mansell said: “I am thrilled to be selected as Labour’s candidate. I would like to thank my fellow candidates and all of the Party members who came to hustings, listened to the arguments and voted in this election.”

“This election gives us the opportunity to take a joined up approach to the issues faced by the West of England. We have fantastic Labour councillors around this combined authority, and a Labour Mayor who is making great strides in Bristol. It is time to join up the good work that goes on around this region and make it work for everyone living in the West of England. The Conservatives are completely failing to lead the way in government, and our local Tory MPs have done the same.”

“I look forward to demonstrating that I am the most skilled and competent candidate in this mayoral race, and will truly deliver for the electorate. I look forward to meeting as many people as possible, and making the case for how a Labour Mayor will make a difference for the West of England.”

Corbyn said: “I am delighted to hear that Lesley Mansell will be Labour’s candidate to be the mayor of the West of England. Lesley is a passionate campaigner for social justice, employment and equal rights, and as a local councillor she understands the issues that matter to people and, most importantly, how to get things done. We are very proud that Lesley has been selected, and I look forward to her putting Labour’s case to the region’s voters in the coming months.”

Metro mayors: Your guide to who is standing for Labour, where and when