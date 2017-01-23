You are here: Home » Featured »

Dismay as new poll shows Tories stretching poll lead over Labour

23rd January, 2017 12:22 pm
The task facing Labour in two by-elections was underlined today when a new poll showed the Tories increasing their lead over the Opposition.

On the day Labour whips are expected to move the writ for votes in Copeland and Stoke, a survey handed the government a 16-point lead, a rise of two percentage points.

The Tories are flat on 42 per cent while Labour is on 26 per cent, down two percentage points, according to the Guardian/ICM poll.

It comes despite a period of intense campaigning by Labour on the Tories’ dismal record on the NHS. On Saturday, Jeremy Corbyn led a day of action in Copeland as members took part in events in hundreds of towns across Britain.

In what may seem a surprise, UKIP’s vote increased a single point to 13 per cent, despite an apparent lack of impact by new leader Paul Nuttall.

The poll also showed the Lib Dems continuing to claw back support as Tim Farron’s party inched up one percentage point to 10 per cent.

The Greens also posted a one point rise in their support, to five per cent.

The poll was carried out between Friday and Sunday.

Labour has confirmed the by-elections in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central will take place on February 23.

A quickfire selection process in the Potteries is due to conclude on Wednesday. Nuttall has confirmed he will stand for UKIP in the heavily Brexit-backing seat.

 

