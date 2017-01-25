“I am not ready to give up medicine… Entering parliament now is too soon” – Stoke doctor on why he quit selection

This is the full statement published on Twitter by Dr Stephen Hitchin on why he has withdrawn from the contest to be the Labour candidate in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

It is an honour to be shortlisted Labour candidate for Stoke Central. However, a powerful realisation has hit me hard that in under a day my career in full time medicine could be at an end.

A working class lad from Liverpool, I am proud to be a doctor, a true childhood dream. I finished all my medical training after nine years as a junior doctor only recently.

I realise I am not ready to give medicine up. I love being a doctor. I’ve worked hard and for too long to do that and feel I am needed more currently on the front lines of medcine in the NHS and Army Reserve, as well as with my family as my wife recently nearly died in childbirth and we sadly lost our daughter. My wife and our sons have not long relocated to the UK also from Cuba. I realise that entering parliament now is too soon given where else I am needed and called. Husband, father, doctor.

I withdraw my candidacy and wish you all well.

Medic quits race for Stoke Central