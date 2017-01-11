You are here: Home » Featured »

Exclusive: The eight names on Labour’s longlist for Copeland by-election

11th January, 2017 7:28 pm
cumbria

A former Labour MP and a series of local councillors and activists have been named on the longlist to be the party’s candidate in the Copeland by-election.

Four men and four women, including Thomas Docherty, who represented Dunfermline and West Fife for a single term, and Rachel Holliday, founder of a hostel for the homeless, made it through after the deadline for applications closed on Monday, LabourList understands.

Local members will choose their candidate to defend outgoing MP Jamie Reed’s 2,564 majority at the final hustings on Thursday 19 January.

The longlist, which has not been published, also includes Gillian Troughton, a Cumbria county councillor who lives in the constituency, and Graham Kendall, a councillor in Keswick in the Lake District.

A party spokesman declined to comment tonight. The longlist is shown below.

 

Barbara Cannon

Tricia Clarke

Thomas Docherty

Rachel Holliday

Graham Kendall

Tim Knowles

David Southward

Gillian Troughton

