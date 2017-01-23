Exclusive: The runners and riders to be Labour’s candidate in Stoke Central

Labour has embarked on a quickfire selection for the by-election in Stoke-on-Trent Central where it is defending a majority of 12,220 votes.

As applications are considered this week, and with a final hustings due on Wednesday, LabourList looks at some of the activists who might gather strong support locally.

Members will look for a candidate who can navigate their way through the debate on Brexit, which was supported by 69 per cent of voters in the city of Stoke last year.

Tristram Hunt will resign to take up a job running the Victoria and Albert Musuem. The by-election takes place on February 23.

Allison Gardner

The chair of Newcastle-under-Lyme constituency Labour Party (CLP) and NHS campaigner won a place on the Jo Cox Women in Leadership programme. She is a councillor and an ally of Paul Farrelly, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Stephen Hitchin

The medic and councillor has declared his candidacy and wrote on Twitter: “I am not a career politician or political insider, just a GP & A&E Doctor motivated by social justice & protecting & improving our NHS… Whatever happens in next 3 days, I can go home & look my family in eye knowing I have tried #NHScrisis.”

Mohammed Pervez

The scientist and leader of the Labour group on Stoke on Trent city council stayed on in the top job after the party lost control of the local authority in May 2015. He praised Tristram Hunt as an “articulate and competent” MP when the historian announced he would step down.

Chris Spence

Councillor in nearby Newcastle under Lyme. He has already declared his entry into the selection and has won the backing of BFAWU, the Bakers’ Union. Spence is thought to have played a significant role organising for Jeremy Corbyn in the West Midlands in the leadership election.

Mike Stubbs

The former leader of Newcastle under Lyme Council still serves on the local authority. He lives in Stoke-on-Trent North and is said to have already approached a couple of people to run his selection campaign.

Alastair Watson

The former chair of Stoke-on-Trent Central CLP has attempted to win selection as a Labour candidate in the West Midlands in the last two general elections.

The former chair of Stoke-on-Trent Central CLP has attempted to win selection as a Labour candidate in the West Midlands in the last two general elections.