You are here: Home » Featured »

Labour members gather tonight to choose Copeland candidate

19th January, 2017 4:59 pm
avatar

Tags:

May Whitehaven News

Labour members are due to pick their candidate for the Copeland by-election after a final showdown between three local activists tonight.

They will gather in Egremont market hall in the West Cumbrian town to pick one of three women to defend Jamie Reed’s 2,564 majority.

Rachel Holliday, the founder of a hostel for the homeless, is the favourite and is thought to be the preferred candidate to aides of Jeremy Corbyn.

She faces strong local campaigners, however, in Barbara Cannon and Gillian Troughton, both councillors.

Cannon is an Allerdale borough councillor who lives in Workington while Troughton is a Cumbria county councillor who lives in Whitehaven. Troughton also serves on Copeland borough council.

All the shortlisted candidates have a record of standing up for the NHS, which has been at the forefront of Labour’s campaign, amid the threat of downgrading maternity services at the local West Cumberland hospital, which could mean expectant mothers have to carry out an 80-mile round trip to Carlisle for consultant-led care.

The local Whitehaven News, which covers Copeland, this week raised the pressure on Theresa May over the local hospital, above.

Related posts:

  1. Two local Labour activists confirm entry into Copeland selection race
  2. Corbyn, Rayner and Jarvis hit the by-election campaign trail in Copeland
  3. Copeland by-election: Labour sets Monday deadline for members to apply
  4. Copeland: Unite activist pledges to stand up for hospital and nuclear workers
  5. Labour members to pick from three women for Copeland by-election
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit