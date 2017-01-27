Labour will not frustrate Brexit – Corbyn’s vow after Jo Stevens quits shadow cabinet

This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn after Jo Stevens resigned from the shadow cabinet over demand for Labour MPs to back article 50.

I would like to thank Jo Stevens for her work as Shadow Welsh Secretary. She is a great asset to the Labour Party and a strong voice for Wales.

I understand the difficulties that Jo, and other MPs, have when facing the Article 50 Bill. Those MPs with strong Remain constituencies are understandably torn.

However, it is right that the Labour Party respects the outcome of the referendum on leaving the European Union. We have said all along that Labour will not frustrate the triggering of Article 50 and to that end we are asking all MPs to vote for the Bill at its second reading next week.

I wish Jo Stevens well and look forward to working with her in the future.