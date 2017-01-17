Listen to the workers – not Brexit “headbangers”, McCluskey tells May

Theresa May must ignore the “Brexit headbangers” in her top team, Len McCluskey demanded today, as the prime minister promised to finally break her silence over how Britain will withdraw from the EU.

McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, called on May to show more concern for “the anxiety felt by working people who believe their jobs are being held hostage by the extreme nationalist wing of her government.”

The use of the evocative term “headbanger” recalls descriptions of right-wing Conservatives in the Major and Thatcher eras. Nick Clegg used it in recent years to describe Tories who were against human rights.

May is due to give a speech on Brexit today, which many fear will express her desire to exit the single market – which could mean tariffs on British goods that would limit businesses and cost jobs.

She is expected to say that she does not want a Brexit deal that leaves us “half-in, half-out”.

McCluskey said: “Out of the single market, possibly out of the customs union, then investment in core sectors like car manufacturing, chemicals, aerospace, even food manufacturing, will be threatened as companies face hefty on-costs and serious disruption to their supply chains.”

He said the PM “must not put party before country today. Trade unions and others have clearly outlined how real concerns over the freedom of movement can be addressed by sensible labour market safeguards without abandoning the single market when we leave the EU.”

This comes as Tories talked out Melanie Onn’s bill to protect workers’ rights after Brexit last Friday, which the Labour MP said merely put May’s words on paper.

You can read McCluskey’s full statement here.