McCluskey: Working class communities must not pay the price of Brexit

The Tories’ approach to Brexit puts at risk working class jobs and rights, Len McCluskey said today.

Speaking ahead of Unite’s conference later this week in Liverpool, the Unite general secretary spoke out after the union published research showing the threat to jobs by Theresa May’s decision to walk away from membership of the single market, increasing the chances of losing tariff-free access.

McCluskey, said: “As the country moves to the European Union exit door, there is much to be concerned about in the government’s approach. We have heard little of detail about what the government is planning – what we have heard is heightening fears that working class jobs and rights will be sacrificed by a party more interested in the City of London than the people of the North West.”

Manufacturing and its supply chain support more jobs than in any other region in Britain, according a report by New Economy Manchester, a research body working for the combined authority.

There are over 323,000 manufacturing employees in the north west, the highest for any region, with each employee adding £51,000 every year to the economy. The national average is £35,000 per employee across all economic sectors.

McCluskey added: “Unite members in the north west, and indeed across manufacturing, urgently need to hear that the markets upon which their jobs depend will not be closed off as the prime minister seeks to appease a zealous right-wing Tory party.”

“The message that will come back from this conference is that working class jobs and communities must not pay the price for Brexit.”

“This union, together with our members across the sector, will fight every step of the way to retain access to the vital single market. People voted to leave the EU – they did not vote to be out of work.”