McCluskey: Tory stance on tribunal fees show they are dealing in alternative facts

This is the full statement from Unite general secretary Len McCluskey after the government refused to cut the controversial fee for employment tribunals, introduced by the coalition in 2013, which has contributed to a fall in the number of claims.

The Conservative government is dealing in alternative facts to claim that both the fall in employment tribunal applications is greater than they anticipated and that people are not losing out.

The actual facts are that when working people are priced out of justice, and it is made exceptionally difficult for their unions to pursue it on their behalf, then the only winners are bad employers.

Quite clearly the so-called safeguards put in place by the government are not adequate. These need an overhaul now, but the fees really must go along with the crazy plan to hurt working people even further by preventing their union from pursuing personal injury claims on their behalf.

How much longer can the Conservative claim to be the party of working people when at every opportunity they are attacking basic rights and draining workers’ wallets?