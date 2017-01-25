Medic quits race for Stoke Central

A doctor and Labour councillor shortlisted to be the party’s candidate in the Stoke by-election today pulled out of the race, saying he needed to concentrate on his family and career.

Stephen Hitchin had made it through from 41 initial applications to the final four but this morning said it had come too soon for him given his other roles as a medic in Accident and Emergency, an Army reservist and on Chesterfield council.

He said he was fulfilling his “childhood dream” as a doctor and he had responsibilities to his wife, and children, who have recently moved to Britain from Cuba. The couple recently lost their daughter.

“I realise that entering parliament now is too soon given where else I am needed & called,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hitchin had put the NHS at the heart of his campaign. His withdrawal means tonight’s final hustings is now a three-way battle between Allison Gardner, a councillor in in Newcastle-under-Lyme and chair of the local constituency Labour Party, Trudie McGuinness, a Staffordshire activist and GMB member who sits on Labour’s national policy forum and Gareth Snell, the former leader of Newcastle-under-Lyme council who still serves on the council.

The hustings take place at 7.30pm.

