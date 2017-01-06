You are here: Home » Featured »

Metro mayors: Your guide to who is standing for Labour, where and when

6th January, 2017 4:29 pm
The Labour line-up for this year’s metro mayor elections is close to being completed.

LabourList has a rundown of who is standing in each part of England. All of the confirmed elections are due to take place on May 4.

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire – The Labour candidate will be announced on February 3. Fiona Onasanya and Kevin Price are running for selection.

Greater Manchester – Andy Burnham, MP for Leigh, former health secretary and former shadow home secretary.

Liverpool city region – Steve Rotheram, MP for Liverpool Walton, former city councillor and close ally of Burnham.

Tees Valley – Sue Jeffrey, the current Redcar and Cleveland council leader, was announced today as the candidate.

West of England – Lesley Mansell, a Corbyn-supporting parish councillor, was announced today as the candidate.

West Midlands – Siôn Simon, MEP for the West Midlands and former MP and education minister.

Sheffield city region – It is not yet known whether the vote will go ahead because of a legal wrangle over the consultation which preceded the devolution deal.

