Momentum activists mobilise for Copeland

Momentum has begun mobilising for the by-election in Copeland as the Tories start to plot their own assault on the seat.

Activists from the Corbynista group intend to use their online canvassing technology to muster campaigners in the West Cumbria constituency, months after the app proved effective in helping to get Jeremy Corbyn re-elected as Labour leader.

They also set up a West Cumbria Momentum page on Facebook the day after Jamie Reed’s surprise resignation from parliament. They have been organising meetings to plan activity, and Momentum have shared information on Labour campaign days to members via email.

It comes as the timetable for the selection process in Copeland was announced with a deadline of Monday to apply before the final hustings on January 19. Last night LabourList revealed some of the possible runners and riders.

Members of Momentum have also campaigned in recent by-elections for Labour, notably Richmond Park, where Christian Wolmar came third despite a strong local campaign, and in Oldham West and Royton, where Labour comfortably saw off the Tories and UKIP with an increased vote share.

