Revealed: Labour’s longlist for Stoke
Eleven people have won a place on Labour’s longlist for the Stoke by-election.
Sources said councillors, a former parliamentary candidate and prominent local activists had made it through to the interview round to be Labour’s candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central.
The ruling national executive committee is due to hold interviews and a shortlisting meeting in London on Tuesday before a final hustings on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the party declined to comment on the longlist tonight. The names on the list have not been confirmed but are thought to be:
Sam Corcoran.
Allison Gardner.
Olwen Hamer.
Dr Stephen Hitchin.
Sonia Klein.
Trudie McGuinness.
Mark Meredith.
Michael Payne.
Gareth Snell.
Mike Stubbs.
David Williams.
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]