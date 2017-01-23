You are here: Home » Featured »

Revealed: Labour’s longlist for Stoke

23rd January, 2017 10:45 pm
Eleven people have won a place on Labour’s longlist for the Stoke by-election.

Sources said councillors, a former parliamentary candidate and prominent local activists had made it through to the interview round to be Labour’s candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central.

The ruling national executive committee is due to hold interviews and a shortlisting meeting in London on Tuesday before a final hustings on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the party declined to comment on the longlist tonight. The names on the list have not been confirmed but are thought to be:

Sam Corcoran.

Allison Gardner.

Olwen Hamer.

Dr Stephen Hitchin.

Sonia Klein.

Trudie McGuinness.

Mark Meredith.

Michael Payne.

Gareth Snell.

Mike Stubbs.

David Williams.

