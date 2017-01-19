Standing by the promise to save our NHS – Labour’s party political broadcast

This is Labour’s party political broadcast on the NHS, first aired yesterday.

Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative Brexiteers promised that leaving the EU would guarantee funding for the NHS. But despite the pledge of an extra £350 million a week plastered across Boris Johnson’s bus, the Government has refused to provide the NHS with the funding it desperately needs. Cuts to social care have put even more pressure on A&E departments, leading to what the Red Cross has described as a ‘humanitarian crisis’ in our hospitals.”

“Theresa May and her government’s priorities are clear: tax giveaways to the wealthiest and big business rather than funding our health service. By 2022, the Conservatives will have handed the wealthiest £70 billion in tax cuts – money that could be invested in our NHS.”

“A Labour Government would deliver our NHS the funding it needs. Big business and the banks would pay its fair share of tax, we would clamp down on tax dodgers, and we would ensure that the Brexit negotiations put jobs and living standards in Britain first.”