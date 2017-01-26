Stoke candidate: It’s clear UKIP plan to sell off the NHS to the highest bidder

This is the statement published by Gareth Snell after he won the selection to be Labour’s candidate in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

I’m delighted to have been chosen by local Labour members here in Stoke-on-Trent Central to be the voice of local people. I’m proud to come from the Potteries and even prouder to be standing to represent our home in Parliament.

Labour has always stood up for local people here in Stoke-on-Trent, whether it’s building our first new hospital in 100 years or defending our vital children’s centres.

The Tories haven’t done anything for our city, and now they’re trying to sell off £1.2 billion of cancer and end of life care in North Staffordshire. And UKIP’s plans for our NHS are clear – sell it all off to the highest bidder.

Only Labour will do what is needed to get a fair deal for the people of Stoke-on-Trent Central.