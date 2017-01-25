The Labour MPs who have vowed to vote against article 50 in parliament

Ben Bradshaw – “I will not vote to destroy jobs and prosperity in Exeter and the wider south-west with a hard Tory Brexit. I will vote against article 50,” he wrote on Twitter.

Neil Coyle – told the BBC “the facts have not changed” and he will vote for Britain to remain in the EU.

Geraint Davies – has published the Terms of Withdrawal from EU (Referendum) bill and this week said: “the British people did not vote for particular terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Triggering Article 50 hands back out EU membership, and gives the remaining 27 EU member states two years to decide the exit package which best suits their interests, to discourage others from leaving.”

Thangam Debbonaire – told the Bristol Post in November “at the moment, I would have no hesitation in opposing Article 50 from being invoked”.

David Lammy – “The Leave campaign’s platform has already unravelled and some people wish they hadn’t voted to Leave… Let’s not destroy our economy on the basis of lies and the hubris of Boris Johnson,” he said in the week after the vote.

Tulip Siddiq – “In the chamber for the statement on Article 50. My vote will reflect the views of my constituents. I’m in Parliament to represent them,” she wrote on Twitter.

Owen Smith – said in a Guardian article he would vote against triggering article 50.

Catherine West – “In Hornsey and Wood Green we secured the highest remain vote in the UK with 81.5 per cent. The best way I can represent my constituents and indeed protect our national interest is to vote against invoking Article 50,” she said in a statement on her website.

Daniel Zeichner – “I can assure you that in any vote in parliament, I will be voting for Britain to stay in the EU. I will vote against any attempt to take Britain out of the single market and any deal which would damage Cambridge and its dynamic economy,” he wrote in The progressive response to Brexit?

This list will be updated. If you know of any MP who has confirmed their intention to vote against Brexit please contact [email protected]