Thornberry: We need a British government that is prepared to stand up to Trump

Emily Thornberry revived the message of ethics in foreign policy today when she said Britain’s approach could mark it out from the rest of the world.

Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, evoked memories of Robin Cook’s pledge of an “ethical foreign policy” when she put values at the heart of Labour’s stance in foreign affairs.

She was speaking hours after Jeremy Corbyn repeated his criticism of what he described as Britain’s “disastrous” foreign wars in recent years, thought to be a reference to the invasion of Iraq, which he fiercely opposed.

“What can we offer that other nations can’t? Foreign policy based on values & ethics,” Thornberry said.

She also urged Theresa May not to be timid in her dealings with Donald Trump, saying: “we must have a prime minister who is prepared to say, Mr President, that is wrong”.

She understood people’s concerns about standing up to Trump, saying “when we’re losing one of our diplomatic anchors [because of Brexit] – should we lose another?” She was clear that this must not mean we undermine our principles.

She also told the Fabian Society new year conference, that “first on our agenda [in foreign policy] will always be human rights”.

Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit Secretary, echoed her concern on values, saying: “We cannot cling to the past, there is a new future. We go forward in the world with our values”.

“We should be brave enough and bold enough to commit to internationalism, human rights and international institutions,” he added.

Thornberry warned that during Brexit talks the government may find it “easier to blame Brussels for not giving us a good deal than to admit that they never had a plan”. The Tories are clueless at the moment, she added.

Starmer also repeated his demand that the government remove EU citizens from the negotiations – saying that their status should be determined and settled before the triggering of article 50.