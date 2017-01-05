You are here: Home » Featured »

Weekly survey: Copeland campaign, executive pay and regional visas

5th January, 2017 6:00 pm

Tags:

have your say ll

Applications have opened for the chance to be Labour’s candidate in the Copeland by-election.

As local members begin to plan their campaign, with shadow cabinet minister Andrew Gwynne, we ask what should Labour focus on in the upcoming contest?

Following the shocking report that some banking executives have already earned more in 2017 than the average person will in an entire year, we ask should Labour push for fresh curbs on executive pay?

With the social integration all party parliamentary group calling for regional visas, echoing Sadiq Khan’s call for London to have its own system, we ask is this the answer to public concern over immigration?

To respond to the survey click here. You have until midnight on Saturday to vote.

Related posts:

  1. Ashworth kickstarts Copeland campaign with fresh attack on Tory plans to impose more austerity on local hospital
  2. Weekly survey: free movement of labour, NHS funding and All-Women Shortlists
  3. LabourList readers expect Miliband to lead largest party – and back party pledge card
  4. Weekly survey: Richmond Park, Brexit and boosting Labour’s poll rating
  5. Four days and five big moments for Labour – what we have learnt already in 2017
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit