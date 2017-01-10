You are here: Home » Featured »

Weekly survey: NHS crisis, Burnham’s pledge and immigration

10th January, 2017 3:00 pm
The Red Cross has stepped in to bridge the gap in hospitals and described the situation as an “humanitarian crisis”. In light of this damming verdict on the Tories’ competence we ask will the increasing government chaos on the NHS help Labour to deliver a boost to its poll ratings?

With homelessness increasing across the country, the new breed of metro mayors have a chance to try to help people in their community. Andy Burnham has accepted this challenge head on and we ask was he right to pledge to give away 15 per cent of his mayoral salary to fund a new homelessness project?

Jeremy Corbyn tackled public concern over free movement in a major speech on Brexit today. The number of people coming to Britain was also discussed in detail by Labour MPs this weekend so we ask should Labour commit to implementing an upper limit on immigration?

To respond to the survey click here. You have until midnight on Thursday to vote.

