Weekly survey: Single market access, snap general and Stoke Central

In light of the prime minister’s speech today when she said the government will not pursue attempts to be a part of the world’s largest trading bloc, we ask should Labour oppose Theresa May’s plan to give up on maintaining Britain’s access to the single market?

With May’s announcement that parliament will get a vote on the final Brexit deal, which some have suggested makes a snap election less likely, we ask should Labour continue to prepare for the possibility of a general election this year?

After Tristram Hunt’s resignation last Friday, we ask should Labour move to hold a quick by-election in Stoke-on-Trent Central?

