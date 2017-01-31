Weekly survey: Trump’s state visit, article 50 vote and the progressive alliance

In light of Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the US refugee program and to ban migrants from seven majority Muslim countries, we ask should the American president be blocked from receiving a state visit to Britain?

With several Labour MPs considering voting against article 50 when it comes before parliament, we ask was Jeremy Corbyn right to impose a three line whip on MPs on the Brexit bill?

After the ruling NEC confirmed Labour’s opposition to the “progressive alliance” at a recent meeting, we ask do you agree with their decision to rule out an electoral pact with other parties?

To respond to the survey click here. You have until midnight on Thursday to vote.