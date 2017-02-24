A federal future: Why Labour must carry out a people’s constitutional convention in time for the next general election

This is the full text of the motion put to Scottish Labour conference today on federalism and a new Act of Union.

Conference recognises that the independence referendum on September 18 2014 resulted in a majority of people voting for Scotland to remain a part of the United Kingdom.

Conference notes that the referendum on the European Union in June means that the UK will leave the EU by March 2019.

Conference further notes that the rest of the UK is Scotland’s biggest trading partner with almost £50 billion of goods and services sold to other parts of the UK each year, while trade with the European Union amounts to over £12 billion each year. Both are important trading partners and the loss of either would be damaging to jobs and the Scottish economy.

Conference believes that we should continue to have as close a relationship with Europe as possible. The decision to leave the European Union will result in the most significant changes to the UK’s governance since devolution, and calls into question the protections of workers’ right offered by the EU.

Conference notes the statements of the Prime Minister suggesting that the UK could engage in a race to the bottom on tax and workers’ rights and believes this would be extremely damaging.

Conference believes that decisions about the future of Scotland and the UK are too important to take place behind closed doors in either Westminster or Holyrood.

Conference notes the speech by the Leader of the Scottish Labour Party calling for a constitutional convention and a new Act of Union.

Conference believes that there should be a People’s Constitutional Convention to deliberate on these issues and to explore how politics can be made to work for everyone in Britain.

Conference believes that such a convention will lead to a renewed partnership between Scotland and the other nations of the United Kingdom based on a progressive federal structure for the UK.

Conference therefore resolves to adopt the following as a statement of intent for the Scottish Labour Party:

“The historic mission of the Scottish Labour Party has been to ensure that wealth is redistributed fairly across our country, that power should be widely shared and that decisions should be taken close to people so as to ensure that the views of working people are represented in our country.

“It has become clear that our country is not working for working people. Too many feel disenfranchised, disempowered and left behind. The gulf between the government and the governed cannot be allowed to grow further.

“The results of the Scottish independence referendum and the referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union showed the appetite for change across our country.

“The Labour Party has never been a party of the status quo, and when there is a demand for political, economic and social change, the Labour Party, in Scotland and across the UK, should be the vehicle for that change.

“We believe that together, we’re stronger. Today our country is deeply divided, not just by constitutional politics but by economic inequality. To restore faith in our politics, build a more united society and create an economy that works for working people, we believe that we need to create a more federal UK.

“Therefore, we call for the UK Labour Party to convene a People’s Constitutional Convention, made up of citizens from across the United Kingdom, and to report before the next UK General Election.”