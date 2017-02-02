“A wish list, not an action plan” – Labour figures on the Tory white paper on Brexit

Today’s the long awaited Brexit white paper has been published by the government. Figures from across the labour movement have given their verdict on the little we have learned.

Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary, “Today’s white paper is indicative of the government’s whole approach to Brexit.

“For months they have refused to publish a plan or allow proper scrutiny, and when they are finally forced to produce a White Paper it is rushed, limited and not well thought through.

“The white paper offers no certainty for EU citizens living in the UK, no additional detail on how workers’ and consumer rights will be protected, and nothing on how full tariff-free access to the single market will be delivered.

“It’s a wish list, not an action plan. Labour has said throughout that there needs to be accountability and scrutiny throughout the Brexit process.

“Next week we will debate amendments to the article 50 bill that would achieve that – in particular by guaranteeing a meaningful vote that ensures our parliament votes on the article 50 deal before the European parliament does. The government should welcome that, not reject it”.

Frances O’Grady, TUC general secretary, said: “The white paper tells us little we did not already know, and still leaves working people exposed to risks to their rights and jobs. And it says nothing about how the NHS and our public services will be protected in trade deals from predatory international companies.

“While it’s good to see the government maintain its commitment to protecting existing workers’ rights, people need to know the government won’t seek to compete in a race to the bottom that allows their rights to fall behind workers in the rest of Europe. So Theresa May should confirm that future trade deals with the EU will include a commitment to abide by minimum EU requirements for workers’ rights.

“The government has set out its aspirations for trade agreements once we’ve left the EU. But there’s little explanation of how jobs and living standards will be kept safe while those deals are negotiated. This is especially important if we are to run the bigger risks that come with leaving the single market too. The chancellor must use his budget to show how people’s jobs and living standards will be protected.”

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said: “Today’s white paper borders on a fairy tale. The lack of detail is so glaring that another white paper has already been promised to try and paper over the cracks.”

“We’re still waiting for the government to tell us what assessment they’ve made of the impact on jobs and wages of leaving the single market and customs union.”

“Either they have no idea what they are doing and are playing fast and loose with people’s livelihoods – or the truth is too awful to share with the public.”

Chris Leslie, Nottingham East MP and former shadow chancellor, said: “The government’s white paper is a blueprint for hard Brexit.

“They made a choice to abandon the single market and to let immigration policy dictate economic policy, running the risk of damaging our economy for generations to come and of leaving people poorer.

“The government must not be given a blank cheque for hard Brexit. It is vital that parliament is given a meaningful vote at the end of the article 50 process that amounts to more than bad deal or no deal.”

David Lammy, committed remainer, former government minister and MP for Tottenham, tweeted:

#BrexitWhitePaper totally unrealistic. Fails to acknowledge scale of the task ahead or damage of leaving single market and customs union — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 2, 2017

Richard Corbett, MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber and deputy leader of Labour in the European parliament, tweeted:

#whitepaper on #brexit confirms govt wants to exit single market. But Leave won ref with key campaigners assuring us that wouldn’t happen : pic.twitter.com/lcrNw7ym8S — Richard Corbett (@RCorbettMEP) February 2, 2017

Owen Smith, former leadership contender and MP for Pontypridd, tweeted:

Bold decision of the Government to use Airbus as illustration of EU/UK integration… https://t.co/8mDTYGWvis pic.twitter.com/SqDMlTj53b — Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) February 2, 2017

Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon, tweeted: