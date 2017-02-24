You are here: Home » Comment »

Both constituencies have been let down by the political establishment – Corbyn on by-election results

24th February, 2017 8:09 am
avatar

Tags:

This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn in the aftermath of the results of the two by-elections.

Labour’s victory in Stoke is a decisive rejection of UKIP’s politics of division and dishonesty. But our message was not enough to win through in Copeland.

In both campaigns, Labour listened to thousands of voters on the doorstep. Both constituencies, like so many in Britain, have been let down by the political establishment.

To win power to rebuild and transform Britain, Labour will go further to reconnect with voters, and break with the failed political consensus.

Related posts:

  1. Dismay as new poll shows Tories stretching poll lead over Labour
  2. Readying Labour for elections and why we must reject the “progressive alliance” – Alice Perry’s latest NEC report
  3. Labour now third most popular party among working class voters
  4. Fresh poll blow for Corbyn as leader aims to win back lost Labour voters
  5. Corbyn set to rally MPs tonight as new poll hands Tories 18-point lead
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit