Brexit liveblog: MPs set to take part in historic vote on article 50 tonight

11.15am Clive Lewis has made clear he is still weighing up his decision on article 50. “I’m going to make my mind up. I don’t know. Lot on my plate. See what happens in the lobby today” and when asked whether today is his last day in the shadow cabinet he reportedly said: “I’ve got to make a decision on how I vote,” he told the BBC’s Norman Smith today.

10.30am Labour backbencher Diana Johnson has written for my old paper, the Yorkshire Post, about why she voted to trigger article 50 last week. The Remainer and Hull North MP writes: “I’ve received plenty of advice. I will now give some back. Remainers should accept the referendum result and get behind the huge undertaking of trying to obtain the most progressive and positive outcome.”

10am Starmer has set out the three shifts in her stance which May was forced to make yesterday. You can read the shadow Brexit secretary’s LabourList piece here.

9am Keir Starmer has hailed the impact of “Labour pressure” for helping to achieve three Tory concessions on the parliamentary votes on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

8.30am We have a great piece from Labour MEP Richard Corbett on the circumstances in which his Commons colleagues would be entitled to oppose a “hard Brexit”.

8.15am Welcome to the LabourList liveblog. It is Peter Edwards getting things underway. We will have all of the Labour news and debate today, in the run-up to the MPs’ vote on the formal process of leaving the EU, which is expected to take place at about 8pm.