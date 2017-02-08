“Clive is an asset to Labour and our movement” – Corbyn and Lewis speak out as shadow business secretary resigns

Clive Lewis, who has resigned as shadow business secretary, said:

When I became the MP for Norwich South, I promised my constituents I would be ‘Norwich’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in Norwich’. I therefore cannot, in all good conscience, vote for something I believe will ultimately harm the city I have the honour to represent, love and call home.

It is therefore with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the shadow cabinet.

It has been a privilege to work with Jeremy Corbyn and be part of the shadow cabinet. I will continue to support our party and our leader from the back benches to the very best of my ability.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, said:

I would like to thank Clive for his work in the shadow cabinet, which has underlined what an asset he is to the Labour Party and our movement.

I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted Remain have in relation to the European Union Withdrawal Bill. MPs have a duty to represent their constituents as well as their party.

However, the Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum, so we have asked all Labour MPs to vote for the Bill at its third reading tonight.

We have been clear from the start that Labour will not frustrate the triggering of Article 50, which represents the start of the process for leaving the EU.

Labour will use every opportunity to hold the government to account and protect jobs, rights and living standards at every stage of the negotiations.

I wish Clive well and look forward to working with him in the future.