Copeland candidate: my pledges on road, rail, NHS and nuclear power

This is the statement of pledges published by Gillian Troughton, Labour’s parliamentary candidate in Copeland, on the CLP website.

I was out in South Copeland again this week on the campaign trail and I’ve spent much of the last 18 years of my working life supporting health and education services in the area. As an early years development worker, I was part of the team that set-up the Millom children’s centre, the neighbourhood nursery, and local out of school clubs in Haverigg and Millom.

Now I’m standing to be your MP and will continue to fight for a fair deal for South Copeland. My local priorities are:

Imp roving investment in road and rail. In particular upgrading the A595 south of Calder Bridge.

Protecting services in West Cumberland, Furness General and Millom Hospitals.

Securing the future of Sellafield, Moorside and the nuclear industry. No ifs. No buts.

Fighting to keep jobs in the local area; including the Barrow shipyards and Haverigg prison.