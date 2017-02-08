You are here: Home » Comment »

Labour respects the result of the referendum and will stand up for jobs and living standards – Corbyn on Brexit vote

8th February, 2017 9:32 pm
avatar

Tags:

This is the full statement issued tonight by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after the Commons voted through article 50 to leave the EU.

Labour has demonstrated that we respect the result of the referendum by voting to begin negotiations to leave the EU, with the overwhelming majority of Labour MPs supporting our party’s position.

In recent weeks, Labour has forced the government to reveal what their plan for Brexit actually is.

Both from their public statements and the amendments their MPs have voted down, the Conservatives have made clear they are determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.

Labour has a profoundly different vision for our country, with a plan to rebuild and transform Britain so that no one and no community is left behind.

Article 50 is just the start of the negotiating process. Labour will be using every opportunity, both in Parliament and in the country, to protect jobs, rights and living standards, and achieve the best possible deal for Britain.

Related posts:

  1. This may be our one chance: Labour MPs have a duty to vote against article 50
  2. Yes, Labour is in turmoil over Europe once again, but Corbyn must speak up for party, country and the economy
  3. Corbyn: “Labour will insist on a Brexit that works for all of us not just the City”
  4. McDonnell: Labour would back Brexit “compromise” that defends jobs and pay
  5. Richard Corbett: If the PM’s hard Brexit harms jobs, growth and health then Labour MPs are entitled to oppose it
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail moderator@labourlist.org
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit