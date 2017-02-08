Labour respects the result of the referendum and will stand up for jobs and living standards – Corbyn on Brexit vote

This is the full statement issued tonight by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after the Commons voted through article 50 to leave the EU.

Labour has demonstrated that we respect the result of the referendum by voting to begin negotiations to leave the EU, with the overwhelming majority of Labour MPs supporting our party’s position.

In recent weeks, Labour has forced the government to reveal what their plan for Brexit actually is.

Both from their public statements and the amendments their MPs have voted down, the Conservatives have made clear they are determined to use Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.

Labour has a profoundly different vision for our country, with a plan to rebuild and transform Britain so that no one and no community is left behind.

Article 50 is just the start of the negotiating process. Labour will be using every opportunity, both in Parliament and in the country, to protect jobs, rights and living standards, and achieve the best possible deal for Britain.