Corbyn: Scottish independence would mean turbo-charged austerity

The SNP aren’t interested in solving Scotland’s problems and are as good at cutting services as the Tories, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

Corbyn attacked Nicola Sturgeon’s government at Holyrood, saying that they might talk like progressives, but in government act like the Tories and Lib Dems. He pointed to their crisis in social care, and said that Scottish people have told them to “get on with the day job” not continue to pursue independence.

“But maybe that’s too much like hard work for the SNP,” he added.

“Far better for them to call for another referendum to divert attention away from their appalling record on colleges, social care, the NHS and transport.”

“But class, not identity, is what still has the greatest impact on most people’s lives.”

Labour’s leader was giving today’s keynote speech at Scottish Labour conference, and he was greeted by a standing ovation at the start and end of his speech. The biggest cheer of all came when he was joined by Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale at the end of his speech.

He pointed to the similar problems facing communities across Britain, saying: “If you look at Nicola Sturgeon’s constituency in Glasgow and mine in London, you’ll see many of the same problems.”

“Unemployment and poor housing, poverty pay and exploitative private landlords” which independence doesn’t solve.

“In fact the SNP plans for tax cuts to lure businesses North is a carbon copy of what Theresa May is trying to do with the EU,” he added.

He quoted Neil Findlay, MSP for Lothians, saying: “You can’t pay your bills with a Saltire and you can’t eat a flag.”

“It is the rigged economic system we need to challenge,” he added.

“If Scotland pulls away from the UK we will weaken our ability to challenge the system that creates the inequality and poverty in Islington, in Govanhill and countless places across Britain.”

He said about Labour’s failure to retain Copeland that it was “deeply disappointing” and that “of course I take my share of responsibility for it.”

“We haven’t done enough yet to rebuilt trust with people who have been ripped off and sold out for decades and don’t feel Labour represents them. But now is not the time to retreat, to run away or to give up.”

