Uncertainty over reshuffle as Corbyn tells Brexit rebels: “I’m a very lenient person”

Jeremy Corbyn has hinted that shadow cabinet rebels could keep their job even as he prepared to impose a three line whip on the next round of Brexit votes this week.

The Labour leader described himself as “lenient” when he was asked whether frontbenchers who buck the party line could keep their jobs.

He was speaking after 47 shadow ministers voted against article 50 last week, while Jo Stevens, Dawn Butler and Rachael Maskell all stepped down from the shadow cabinet to vote against the three-line whip, an act which traditionally invites disciplinary measures.

Yesterday, however, Corbyn said: “I’m talking to all of them [the rebels]. We will be announcing changes in the shadow cabinet in the coming few days.”

“I’m a very lenient person” he added to the Radio 4’s The World This Weekend.

When questioned if frontbenchers could keep their jobs if they vote with the leadership at the third reading, he said: “You’re asking me a very hypothetical question here, I will be making an announcement during the week.”

“We will be putting very strongly amendments to the house on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and we invite all other parties to recognise the importance of parliament having a role in the article 50 negotiations and have an accountable vote to how the government is getting on throughout the negotiations.”

“These are very important times for the country – parliament must be fully involved in it.”

Siddiq, who resigned her post to vote against the bill, when questioned about the possibility of rebels keeping their jobs, told The Guardian: “It would certainly be unprecedented. And I suppose it begs the question, ‘What is the point of having a three-line whip if you’re allowed to disobey it?’”

Caroline Flint, the former Cabinet minister, said on ITV’s Peston yesterday that if Diane Abbott cannot get behind voting for Brexit then she must leave the frontbench. Abbott went home early before last week’s vote, with her staff citing a migraine as the reason.

Flint said: “We used to have man flu, now we have Brexit flu”. Aides to Abbott insist she was unwell.

This week will see a further three days debate on article 50, with Labour attempting to pass amendments to the bill that will guarantee workers’ rights and ensure parliament will be consulted throughout the process.

It is believed that if these amendments do not pass, Clive Lewis could vote against the bill progressing further.