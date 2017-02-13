Corbynsceptic candidates pick up top roles in key Young Labour elections

Activists from Labour’s centre-left and soft left won out over Momentum candidates at a key series of Young Labour elections.

Members seen as Corbynsceptics triumphed at London Young Labour’s contest this weekend.

The position of chair was picked up by Miriam Mirwitch, by 189 votes to 87. Mirwitch has previously served on the Young Fabians executive.

She beat the Corbynista candidate Beth Foster-Ogg, whom Mirwitch described as having run “a great campaign” adding that “her speech [at the hustings] was really inspiring”.

Foster-Ogg was backed by her MP, the shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, who said in an endorsement: “It’s great to see Hackney’s very own Beth Foster-Ogg running for London Young Labour chair and working to increase diversity and participation”.

Mirwitch was congratulated on twitter by several MPs, including Wes Streeting and Rosena Allin-Khan:

Congratulations to @mrwtch – @LDNYoungLabour‘s new chair – and all elected at #LYL17! Big thanks to @benjaminbutter and the outgoing team. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) February 11, 2017

Huge congratulations to @mrwtch on being elected as @LDNYoungLabour Chair & shout out to @benjaminbutter on what was a very successful year! — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) February 11, 2017

There were also elections for other officer posts, with the new BAME officer, Abdi Duale, and LGBT officer, Rachel Barker, both coming from the centre-left. Barker is a member of the Fabians.