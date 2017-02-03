Council by-elections: Labour take seat from UKIP as Lib Dems surge
Labour have gained a seat from UKIP and seen their vote share fall in two other council by-elections.
Dinnington (Rotherham):
Labour gain from UKIP.
Labour 36.1% (+15.5)
UKIP 16.3 (-3.1)
Conservative 12.8 (+2.8)
Independent 12.5 (-3.7)
Independent 9.7 (-3.7)
Independent 4.4 (+4.4)
Green 4.2 (-3.5)
Liberal Democrat 4.0 (+4.0)
Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham):
Liberal Democrat gain from Labour.
Liberal Democrat: 66.0% (+50.4)
Labour: 17.1% (-26.2)
UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)
Conservative: 3.0% (-8.8)
Green: 1.0% (+1.0)
Town (East Staffordshire):
Conservative hold.
Conservative: 52.3% (-0.3)
Labour: 29.9% (-3.0)
UKIP: 17.8% (+17.8)
The Greens did not stand a candidate at this by-election.
