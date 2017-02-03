Council by-elections: Labour take seat from UKIP as Lib Dems surge

Labour have gained a seat from UKIP and seen their vote share fall in two other council by-elections.

Dinnington (Rotherham):

Labour gain from UKIP.

Labour 36.1% (+15.5)

UKIP 16.3 (-3.1)

Conservative 12.8 (+2.8)

Independent 12.5 (-3.7)

Independent 9.7 (-3.7)

Independent 4.4 (+4.4)

Green 4.2 (-3.5)

Liberal Democrat 4.0 (+4.0)

Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham):

Liberal Democrat gain from Labour.

Liberal Democrat: 66.0% (+50.4)

Labour: 17.1% (-26.2)

UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)

Conservative: 3.0% (-8.8)

Green: 1.0% (+1.0)

Town (East Staffordshire):

Conservative hold.

Conservative: 52.3% (-0.3)

Labour: 29.9% (-3.0)

UKIP: 17.8% (+17.8)

The Greens did not stand a candidate at this by-election.

