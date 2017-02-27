He wanted to bring peace to the Middle East and it was my pleasure to travel with him – Corbyn on Sir Gerald Kaufman

This is the full statement published by Jeremy Corbyn following the death of Sir Gerald Kaufman.

I’m very sad at the passing of Sir Gerald Kaufman MP.

An iconic and irascible figure in the Labour Party, Gerald worked with Harold Wilson when he was Prime Minister in the 1960s and became a Labour MP in 1970.

Gerald was always a prominent figure in the party and in Parliament, with his dandy clothes and wonderful demeanour in speaking.

Gerald came from a proud Jewish background. He always wanted to bring peace to the Middle East and it was my pleasure to travel with him to many countries.

I last saw him in his lovely flat in St John’s Wood in London, surrounded by film posters and a library of the film world.

He loved life and politics. I will deeply miss him, both for his political commitment and constant friendship.