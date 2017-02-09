Brexit bill: Full list of how Labour MPs voted

This is the full list of how Labour MPs voted on the third reading of the bill to trigger article 50 to leave the EU.

Against:

Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)

Mr Graham Allen (Nottingham North)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)

Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)

Lyn Brown (West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)

Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Stockport)

Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Mary Creagh (Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)

Geraint Davies (Swansea West)

Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)

Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)

Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Ilford South)

Kate Green (Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)

Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Dr Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)

Peter Kyle (Hove)

Mr David Lammy (Tottenham)

Clive Lewis (Norwich South)

Rachael Maskell (York Central)

Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)

Alison McGovern (Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)

Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)

Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Stephen Pound (Ealing North)

Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)

Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)

Owen Smith (Pontypridd)

Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)

Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test)

Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)

In favour:

Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth)

David Anderson (Blaydon)

Jonathan Ashworth (Leicester South)

Ian Austin (Dudley North)

Adrian Bailey (West Bromwich West)

Kevin Barron (Rother Valley)

Margaret Beckett (Derby South)

Hilary Benn (Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Sheffield South East)

Tom Blenkinsop (Middlesborough South and East Cleveland)

Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central)

Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen)

Nicholas Brown (Newcastle East)

Richard Burden (Birmingham Northfield)

Richard Burgon (Leeds East)

Andy Burnham (Leigh)

Liam Byrne (Birmingham Hodge Hill)

Alan Campbell (Tynemouth)

Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley)

Sarah Champion (Rotherham)

Jenny Chapman (Darlington)

Vernon Coaker (Gedling)

Julie Cooper (Burnley)

Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire)

Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Castleford and Pontefract)

Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North)

David Crausby (Bolton North East)

Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Stockton North)

Jim Cunningham (Coventry South)

Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe)

Wayne David (Caerphilly)

Gloria De Piero (Ashfield)

Peter Dowd (Bootle)

Jack Dromey (Birmigham Erdington)

Michael Dugher (Barnsley East)

Angela Eagle (Wallasey)

Julie Elliott (Sunderland central)

Chris Elmore (Ogmore)

Bill Esterson (Sefton central)

Chris Evans (Islwyn)

Frank Field (Birkenhead)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse)

Robert Flello (Stoke South)

Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East)

Caroline Flint (Don Valley)

Paul Flynn (Newport West)

Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield)

Gill Furniss (Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Brent North)

Mary Glindon (North Tyneside)

Helen Goodman (Bishop Auckland)

Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East)

David Hanson (Delyn)

Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Swansea East)

Sue Hayman (Workington)

John Healey (Wentworth and Deane)

Mark Hendrick (Preston)

Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow)

Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hoey (Vauxhall)

Kate Hollern (Blackburn)

Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North)

Imran Hussain (Bradford East)

Dan Jarvis (Barnsley central)

Alan Johnson (West Hull and Hessle)

Diana Johnson (Hull North)

Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Graham Jones (Hyndburn)

Helen Jones (Warrington North)

Kevan Jones (North Durham)

Susan Elan Jones (Clwyd South)

Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Leicester West)

Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon)

Ian Lavery (Wansbeck)

Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)

Ivan Lewis (Bury South)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles)

Ian Lucas (Wrexham)

Holly Lynch (Halifax)

Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham Perry Bar)

Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham Ladywood)

John Mann (Bassetlaw)

Rob Marris (Wolverhampton South West)

Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South)

Christian Matheson (Chester)

Steve McCabe (Birmingham Selly Oak)

Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Middlesborough)

John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (St Helens North)

Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton)

Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton)

Alan Meale (Mansfield)

Edward Miliband (Doncaster North)

Jessica Morden (Newport East)

Grahame Morris (Easington)

Lisa Nandy (Wigan)

Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby)

Kate Osamor (Edmonton)

Albert Owen (Ynys Môn)

Teresa Pearce (Erith and Thamesmead)

Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Birmigham Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South)

Lucy Powell (Manchester Central)

Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Ashton-Under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Neath)

Rachel Reeves (Leeds West)

Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (St Helens North and Whiston)

Geoffrey Robinson (Coventry North West)

Steve Rotheram (Liverpool Walton)

Joan Ryan (Enfield North)

Naz Shah (Bradford West)

Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield)

Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury and Mirfield)

Dennis Skinner (Bolsover)

Ruth Smeeth (Stoke on Trent North)

Andrew Smith (Oxford East)

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Bristol South)

John Spellar (Warley)

KeirStarmer (Holborn and St Pancras)

Wes Streeting (Ilford North)

Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton)

Gisela Stuart (Birmingham Edgbaston)

Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside)

Gareth Thomas (Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury)

Jon Trickett (Hemsworth)

Anna Turley (Redcar)

Karl Turner (Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Halton)

Stephen Twigg (Liverpool West Derby)

Chuka Umunna (Streatham)

Keith Vaz (Leicester East)

Valerie Vaz (Walsall South)

Tom Watson (West Bromwich East)

Phil Wilson (Sedgefield)

David Winnick (Walsall North)

Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central)

John Woodcock (Barrow-in-Furness)

Iain Wright (Hartlepool)