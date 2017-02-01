How Labour MPs voted on article 50

This is the full list of how Labour MPs voted on the bill to trigger article 50 to leave the EU.

AGAINST

Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)

Graham Allen (Nottingham North)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)

Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)

Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)

Lyn Brown (West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)

Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Stockport)

Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Mary Creagh (Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)

Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)

Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)

Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)

Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Ilford South)

Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)

Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)

Peter Kyle (Hove)

David Lammy (Tottenham)

Rachael Maskell (York Central)

Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)

Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)

Stephen Pound (Ealing North)

Virendra Sharma (Ealing Southall)

Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington)

Owen Smith (Pontypridd)

Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)

Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)

Alan Whitehead (Southampton Test)

Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)

IN FAVOUR

Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Mr David Anderson (Blaydon)

Jonathan Ashworth (Leicester South)

Ian Austin (Dudley North)

Mr Adrian Bailey (West Bromwich West)

Sir Kevin Barron (Rother Valley)

Margaret Beckett (Derby South)

Hilary Benn (Leeds Central)

Mr Clive Betts (Sheffield South East)

Tom Blenkinsop (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central)

Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen)

Mr Nicholas Brown (Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Richard Burden (Birmingham, Northfield)

Richard Burgon (Leeds East)

Andy Burnham (Leigh)

Liam Byrne (Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Mr Alan Campbell (Tynemouth)

Mr Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley)

Sarah Champion (Rotherham)

Jenny Chapman (Darlington)

Vernon Coaker ( Gedling)

Julie Cooper (Burnley)

Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire)

Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North)

Sir David Crausby (Bolton North East)

Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Stockton North)

Mr Jim Cunningham ( Coventry South)

Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe)

Simon Danczuk (Independent – Rochdale)

Wayne David (Caerphilly)

Gloria De Piero (Ashfield)

Peter Dowd (Bootle)

Jack Dromey (Birmingham, Erdington)

Michael Dugher (Barnsley East)

Ms Angela Eagle (Wallasey)

Clive Efford (Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central)

Chris Elmore (Ogmore)

Bill Esterson (Sefton Central)

Chris Evans ( Islwyn)

Frank Field (Birkenhead)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse)

Robert Flello (Stoke-on-Trent South)

Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East)

Caroline Flint (Don Valley)

Paul Flynn (Newport West)

Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield)

Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Brent North)

Mary Glindon (North Tyneside)

Helen Goodman (Bishop Auckland)

Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East)

Mr David Hanson (Delyn)

Ms Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham) )

Carolyn Harris (Swansea East)

Sue Hayman (Workington)

John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne)

Mr Mark Hendrick (Preston)

Mr Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow)

Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hoey (Vauxhall)

Kate Hollern (Blackburn)

Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North)

Imran Hussain (Bradford East)

Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central)

Alan Johnson (Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North)

Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Graham Jones (Hyndburn)

Helen Jones (Warrington North)

Mr Kevan Jones (North Durham)

Susan Elan Jones (Clwyd South)

Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Barbara Keeley (Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Leicester West)

Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon)

Ian Lavery (Wansbeck)

Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Norwich South)

Mr Ivan Lewis (Bury South)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles)

Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham)

Holly Lynch (Halifax)

Fiona Mactaggart (Slough)

Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Mr Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston)

John Mann (Bassetlaw)

Rob Marris (Wolverhampton South West)

Gordon Marsden (Blackpool South)

Christian Matheson (City of Chester)

Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough)

John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington)

Mr Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Wirral South)

Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton)

Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton)

Sir Alan Meale (Mansfield)

Edward Miliband (Doncaster North)

Jessica Morden (Newport East)

Grahame Morris (Easington)

Lisa Nandy (Wigan)

Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby)

Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Kate Osamor (Edmonton)

Albert Owen (Ynys Môn)

Teresa Pearce (Erith and Thamesmead)

Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South)

Lucy Powell (Manchester Central)

Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Ashton-under-Lyne)

Mr Steve Reed (Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Neath)

Rachel Reeves (Leeds West)

Emma Reynolds (Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston)

Mr Geoffrey Robinson (Coventry North West)

Steve Rotheram (Liverpool, Walton)

Joan Ryan (Enfield North)

Naz Shah (Bradford West)

Mr Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield)

Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury)

Mr Dennis Skinner (Bolsover)

Ruth Smeeth (Stoke-on-Trent North)

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Mr Andrew Smith (Oxford East)

Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Bristol South)

John Spellar (Warley)

Keir Starmer (Holborn and St Pancras)

Wes Streeting (Ilford North)

Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton)

Ms Gisela Stuart (Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside)

Gareth Thomas (Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury)

Jon Trickett (Hemsworth)

Anna Turley (Redcar)

Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Halton)

Stephen Twigg (West Derby)

Mr Chuka Umunna (Streatham)

Keith Vaz (Leicester East)

Valerie Vaz (Walsall South)

Tom Watson (West Bromwich East)

Phil Wilson (Sedgefield)

Mr David Winnick (Walsall North)

Dame Rosie Winterton (Doncaster Central)

John Woodcock (Barrow and Furness)

Mr Iain Wright (Hartlepool)